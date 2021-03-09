WARE SHOALS — A beautiful life came to a peaceful end on Sunday, March 7, 2021 when Donnette “Lynn” Stevenson (64), widow of late Robert Bruce Stevenson, of 29 North Greenwood Avenue Ext., Apt. E-3 in Ware Shoals, went home to be with the Lord. She was the daughter of the late Darlene Ross Ashley and the late Jack Thomas Ashley.
She was predeceased by a son, James “Little Jimmy” Bible and a nephew Thomas (PJ) Ashley.
Surviving are her two daughters, LeAnne Hodges of Hodges and Lyndsey Hodges of Ware Shoals; seven grandchildren, LJ, Jonah, Holland, Gryphon, Phoenix, Arion and Saylor; four great-grandchildren, Kenleigh, Hayden, Jayda and Xander; three sisters, Teresa (Rick) Holland, Candace (Glenn) Powell, and Carmen Ashley of Ware Shoals; one brother Durand (Jennifer) Ashley of Abbeville, and one special sister, Tracy Madden of Ware Shoals.
Services will be posted at a later date. The families are at their respective homes.