Donna Witherspoon Nichols
Donna Witherspoon Nichols, 71, resident of Windsor Oaks Court, widow of David Michael Nichols, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 31, 1949, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Donald Edwin and Nancy Sanders Witherspoon. Donna attended Lander University and was owner of Donna’s Ladies Boutique. Prior to owning Donna’s, she assisted her late husband, David, with his professional photography company, Nichols Studio, where they captured many weddings and portraits.
Donna was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruthie Nichols and husband Michael Ivester of Charleston; one sister, Linda W. Sheffield of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Rivers, Carter and Sanders Ivester; two nieces, Nancy Catherine Kleiner of Charleston and Ginger Long of Greenwood; and one nephew, Geddes Anderson, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Edgewood Cemetery, with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace St., Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Nichols family.