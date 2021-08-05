Donna W. Brooks
MCCORMICK — Ms. Donna W. Brooks, 89, of Pine Street Ext., McCormick, SC, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Strom Funeral Home on Friday.
Ms. Brooks was the daughter of the late Edwin Guy Jennings and Effie Mae White Jennings. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 4 brothers. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick, SC.
She is survived by 6 daughters: Cathy Emert (Jimmy), Reba Harvley, Debra Temple (Jesse), Linda Wells, Marti Saunders and Frances Brown, and one son, Jay Brooks (Angie). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agape Hospice, Stacie Glover, RN, Elaine Martin, CNA and all of the Agape Staff.
In memory of our loved one, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Buffalo Baptist Church, 3699 Hwy. 28 S., McCormick, SC 29835.
Strom Funeral Home is in assisting the family.