ABBEVILLE — Donna Lewis McCurry, 65, of Abbeville, wife of Benny G. McCurry, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the McCormick Post Acute Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Calhoun Falls to the late Donald E. and Jean Addison Hudson Lewis.

Donna attended Calhoun Falls High School, worked at Midland Ross, and spent 20 years with H&R Block preparing taxes. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Donna loved her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her sister and taking care of Benny. She was happy when caring for others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robby McCurry, and her brothers, Mark Lewis, Matt 'Fuji' Lewis, Al Hudson, and Mack Hudson, Jr.

Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Benny; a son, Evan McCurry (Jessica) of Abbeville; a sister, Valerie Lewis McCurry (Bubba) of Abbeville; two sisters-in-law, Angie and Judy Hudson of Milledgeville, GA; and three very special grandchildren, Nate Riley, Charleigh and Waylon.

The family will receive friends from 3- 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rod Shultz officiating.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Donna, may be sent to Grace Community Church, 1611 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

