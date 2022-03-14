ABBEVILLE — Donna Lewis McCurry, 65, of Abbeville, wife of Benny G. McCurry, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the McCormick Post Acute Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Calhoun Falls to the late Donald E. and Jean Addison Hudson Lewis.
Donna attended Calhoun Falls High School, worked at Midland Ross, and spent 20 years with H&R Block preparing taxes. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Donna loved her family, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her sister and taking care of Benny. She was happy when caring for others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robby McCurry, and her brothers, Mark Lewis, Matt 'Fuji' Lewis, Al Hudson, and Mack Hudson, Jr.
Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Benny; a son, Evan McCurry (Jessica) of Abbeville; a sister, Valerie Lewis McCurry (Bubba) of Abbeville; two sisters-in-law, Angie and Judy Hudson of Milledgeville, GA; and three very special grandchildren, Nate Riley, Charleigh and Waylon.
The family will receive friends from 3- 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rod Shultz officiating.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Donna, may be sent to Grace Community Church, 1611 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.