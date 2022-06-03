SPARTANBURG — Donna Lee Terry Sellars, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home. Born July 22, 1940 in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle Dailey McCuen and was the wife of the late Norman Taylor Sellars.

A Class of 1958 Greenwood High School graduate, Donna was co-owner of Sellars Electrical Service with her late husband, Norman for over 30 years.

Donna was a supporter of Mobile Meals, a member of First Baptist Spartanburg, and an avid NASCAR fan. Her joy included working alongside her love, Norman at Sellars Electric, spending weekends at their Lake Greenwood retreat, and the many friends they made through their electrical business.

Survivors include her son, Steve Duncan of Spartanburg, SC, three grandchildren, Madison Goretoy (Anton), Baylan Duncan and Laural Duncan, and a great-granddaughter, soon to be born, Koda Goretoy, her family friend and caregiver, Leatha Johnson, and her beloved four-legged companion, "Babee." She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Jill Duncan, who died in 1967 and one brother, Lon Terry.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Apostle Tommy E. Quick. Private burial will follow the service.

To make a gift in Memory of Donna Sellars, please text the keyword SELLARS to 864-754-7319 or visit www.cfadd.org and click on the Donna Sellars Memorial Gift Button.

