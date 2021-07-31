Donna Lee Chule Lipscomb, 69, of Chappells, loving wife of Dennis Leon Lipscomb, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Born in Gooding, ID, she was the daughter Doris Klingensmith Young and the late Joseph Chule. Donna was a bus driver with Hampshire County School District in West Virginia and was a member of Souel Chapel Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home is a daughter, Darcy O'Daniel (Christopher) of Mount Airy, MD.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donna's wishes were to be cremated and she will be scattered in many special places her and Dennis visited with her final resting place at Fairview Lutheran Church in Capon Bridge, WV/ Gore, VA.
