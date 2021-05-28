Donna Jean Moss
WARNER ROBBINS, GA — Donna Jean Moss, 91, of Warner Robins, GA, previously of West Columbia, SC, passed away May 6, 2021. Born in Davenport, WA, on Oct. 20, 1929, she was the oldest of three children to the late Eugene and Sada Chrisman Moss. Her childhood was spent in Lincolnton, GA, and Greenwood, SC. Donna graduated from Greenwood High School in 1947. She received her Diploma in Nursing from Anderson Hospital School of Nursing (Anderson, SC) in 1950, her BS in Nursing at Emory University in 1957, and her Masters in Nursing from the University of Alabama in 1962. She was a nurse during a time when R.N.s were permitted to be focused on patient care and could use their professional judgement. Donna always said she was a nurse “before plastic”. She worked at Anderson Memorial Hospital from 1950-1954 and was on the faculty at the school of nursing 1957-1963. She was an instructor at Lander College (1963-1966) in Greenwood, SC. Donna’s final professional years were spent as Assistant/Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina College of Nursing (1966-1990) in Columbia, SC. She chaired the Associate Degree Program in Nursing 1969-1984. She often spoke of her students and maternity patients from over the years. She was a member of the American Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing.
Donna taught us by example to take care of our families, to do our jobs well, to pay our bills and not use credit, and to help others along the way. She cared for both her parents in her home, with help from her brother and sister-in-law. As with many of the Greatest Generation, being uncomfortable or inconvenienced was not a crisis to her. She was a poor country girl that worked her way up but never forgot her roots. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed reading and following baseball. She was a loyal Atlanta Braves fan from the day they moved to Atlanta. She was a contented person, often commenting that she had never been bored a day in her life.
The last few years of her life she lived with her niece in Warner Robins, GA. She was cared for by people who loved her, and she continued to amaze anyone around her.
Donna is survived by her sister-in-law, Bessie Moss (Cayce, SC), brother-in-law, Dave Anthony (Warner Robins, GA); nieces, Pamela Anthony (Warner Robins, GA), Michele Dunker (Bennett, CO), Dorothy Moss (Rock Hill, SC), Susan Morris (Cayce, SC), Janet Morris (Cayce, SC), Lynn Wilbanks (Cayce, SC); nephews, Pete Wilbanks (Cayce, SC), Morris Davis (Cayce, SC), and Randy Moss (Cayce, SC).
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest “Bud” Moss and sister, Loree Moss Anthony.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Celestial Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to the SC Educational Foundation, 1601 Greene St., Columbia, SC 29208. Please designate for: College of Nursing, Donna Moss Scholarship.