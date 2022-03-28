Donna Bryan

Donna Divico Bryan, 63, of Greenwood, wife of Charles “Steve” Bryan, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Rafaele and Filomenia Vulcano Divico. Donna was a former secretary for Self Memorial Hospital and was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Musto and a brother, Rudy Divico.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughters, Melisa Gunter (Bradley) of Ninety Six and Alicia Shirley (Heath) of Greenwood; a sister, Viola Venezia of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, Louie Divico of Naples, FL; and three grandchildren, Paisley Gunter, Colin Shirley and Colton Shirley.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at the home.

