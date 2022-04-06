CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Dondi L. Brown, 64, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Cynthia Marie Newton Brown, died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Dondi was born in Cleveland, OH, May 30, 1957, son of the late Gerald Royce Brown and Shirley Ann Teribury Brown. Mr. Brown graduated with honors from Clover High School, Clover, SC, in 1975 and went on to further his education at Erskine College, where he earned a BA in Mathematics Education in 1979. He earned a MEd in mathematics and secondary education from Clemson University in 1982.
Mr. Brown was a devoted educator who touched the lives of many during his time of teaching. He taught at Calhoun Falls High School, McCormick High School, Gaffney High School, North Gaston High School, John de la Howe School, Greenwood High School, Piedmont Technical College, and Calhoun Falls Charter School. In addition to teaching, Dondi was a high school league sports official.
He was a dedicated member of Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church, where he was the choir director. Dondi loved his church family, his Gamecocks, his Blue Flashes, and everyone with whom he came in contact during his teaching and sports career.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Cindy, include his children: Adam (Alyson) Brown and Cory (Jenna) Brown; step-children: Vance (Hiro) Johnson, Lyle (Jill) Johnson, Blake (Jennifer) Johnson, and Whitney J. (Trey) Broadwell; grandchildren: Adason, Anslee, Caroline, Ellison, and Sutton; step-grandchildren: George, Ethan, Rylan, Laken, Landon, and Bennett; and siblings: Terry (Karen) Brown, Duane (Stephanie) Brown, Bradley (Robyn) Brown, and Roger Brown.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Friday, April 8, at 4 o'clock at Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Latimer Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 3-3:45 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church or to District 4 SC Football Officials.
