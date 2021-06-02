MCCORMICK — Mr. Donald Wayne Schumpert, 84, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence on Highway 378 West.
There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date.
Mr. Schumpert was the son of the late John Marion Schumpert and Louise Elizabeth Furqueron Schumpert. He retired as a master craftsman with the South Carolina State Parks and Recreation and was a member of Republican United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gail M. Schumpert; two daughters, Tina S. Barnes and Lisa S. Depperman and husband, James; brother, Roy Schumpert and wife Ellen; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Schumpert was also preceded in death by a son, Donald W. Schumpert, Jr.; and two brothers, Jimmy Schumpert and Johnny Schumpert.
