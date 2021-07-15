Donald Ray " Don" Williams, 71, resident of Mountain Shore Drive, husband of Deborah Louise Halterman Williams, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.
Born October 19, 1949, in Franklin, GA, he was a son of the late J.T. and Tommy Holcomb Williams. Don retired from Duke Energy after 45 years. He was a member of West Port Baptist Church, Denver Masonic Lodge #757, and the Optimist Club. Don also coached many football and baseball teams for over 17 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are, a son, Reggie Williams of Denver, NC; six grandchildren, Cameron Williams, Tyler Guess, Austin Guess, Teagan McGregor, Crash Williams, and Reggie Williams; two great-grandchildren, Bella Guess and Jacob Guess; two brothers, Allen (Sonya) Williams of Tacooa, GA, and Charles (Michelle) Williams of Denver, NC.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Claudell Williams and Jackie Williams; and a sister, Lavenia Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Tyler Guess officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice & Palliative are of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Williams family.