Donald Livingston
Donald Cameron Livingston, 83, of Greenwood, SC, beloved husband of Delores Stewart Livingston passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brevard, NC, he was the second of six children born to Stanley and Faye Barlow Livingston. Don attended public and private schools and universities in North Carolina and graduated with honors from Saluda High School in NC and Brevard College. He later graduated from NC State University, with both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering. Upon graduation, he was employed by Monsanto Textiles, where he began his career in Pensacola, Florida and then transferred to Greenwood, South Carolina for the remainder of his professional life.
Throughout his life, Don excelled in athletics: baseball. fastpitch softball, basketball, track and field and golf. He possessed an uncanny talent and ability to win whether in team or individual sport. Don served as a referee for the South Carolina High School League throughout the upstate. He was honored for his many years of service by being inducted to the SCHSL Athletic Hall of Fame.
Don was a loving father and grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of Siloam Baptist Church where he taught the Men’s Sunday school class for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Lee Sims.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores of the home; three children, Barbara Kim Hare, Donald “Bo” Livingston, Jr. (Lee-Ann) and Mark Allen Livingston (Denise), all of Greenwood; four brothers, David Livingston (Carol) John Livingston (Frita), Joe Livingston (Elizabeth) and Tom Livingston (Fran); a sister, Carol Ricketts; grandchildren, Jessica Lee Simpson, Dustin Allen Livingston, Mary Katherine Livingston, Kayla Marie Livingston, Justin Ryan Kunkle, Austin Lee Kunkle, Cameron Ellis Fuller and Brently Elizabeth Sims; and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Siloam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Don’s brothers: David, John, Tom, Joe, and grandsons, Dustin and Austin will be pallbearers.
Honorary escort will be the members of the Men’s Sunday school class at Siloam Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at before the service at the church from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, PO Box 373, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.