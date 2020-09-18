Donald Lee "Don" Johnson, Ed. D. died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Greenwood, SC. He was 93.
Dr. Johnson was born August 26, 1927 in Windsor, SC, to Thomas Allen and Leona Wise Johnson. He graduated from Clemson Agricultural College (now Clemson University) in 1949, with a B.S. degree in Vocational Agricultural Education, and later from the University of South Carolina in Educational Administration and from the University of Maryland with a Doctor of Education Degree.
In 1949 he began teaching vocational agriculture at Green Sea High School in Horry County, SC. He served in the public schools of Horry, Anderson, and Calhoun counties as principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools.
After retirement in 1982, Dr. Johnson served for ten years as planned giving officer for Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Johnson was predeceased by his wife, Rachael Watson Johnson, his siblings, Grace J. Kaney, Lonell J. Hiers, Ona Wise J. Quattlebaum, Darrell T. Johnson, Louise J. Key and Daniel H. Johnson.
Dr. Johnson is survived by his brother, William Allen (Bill) Johnson of Williston, SC, his "like a brother" nephew, James Carthel (Jay) Kaney, Jr. of Windsor, SC; his sons, David Watson Johnson of Columbia, SC and Timothy Lee Johnson of Etowah, NC; his grandchildren, Rachael Grace Johnson of Chicago, IL, Timothy Luke Johnson of Los Angles, CA, Jason Rowland of Etowah, NC, and a foster grandson, Daniel Spearman of Greenville, SC.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Connie maxwell Children's Home, Po box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Johnson family.