McCORMICK — Mr. Lewis Donald Holloway, 86, of Frank Holloway Rd., McCormick, SC entered into rest on Friday, January 28, 2022 at McCormick Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11 am at Republican United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Holloway, son of the late James B. and Eula Spires Holloway was born on April 17, 1935 in McCormick, SC. During his career with South Carolina State Parks, he served as a resident maintenance engineer first at Sesqua State Park, then Santee State Park and retired from Hickory Knob State Park. Also, he was a member of Republican United Methodist Church where he had served on numerous boards. In his leisure, he enjoyed woodworking which included making clocks, gardening and planting flowers. Last but not least, he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
His wife, Bernice Leaphart Holloway; daughter, Pamela D. Holloway and brother, John B. Holloway, Sr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sisters, Margie H. Candler of Augusta, Julia (Jean) H. Lagroon (Ansel) of McCormick, and Shirley H. Baker (Bill) of Greenwood; daughter, Sandra M. McKinney; grandsons, Thomas McKinney and Clifton McKinney and four great- grandchildren, Thomas McKinney IV, Madeline McKinney, Landon McKinney and Haven Grace McKinney.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Lewis Donald Holloway.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.