McCORMICK — Mr. Lewis Donald Holloway, 86, of Frank Holloway Rd., McCormick, SC entered into rest on Friday, January 28, 2022 at McCormick Health and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11 am at Republican United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Holloway, son of the late James B. and Eula Spires Holloway was born on April 17, 1935 in McCormick, SC. During his career with South Carolina State Parks, he served as a resident maintenance engineer first at Sesqua State Park, then Santee State Park and retired from Hickory Knob State Park. Also, he was a member of Republican United Methodist Church where he had served on numerous boards. In his leisure, he enjoyed woodworking which included making clocks, gardening and planting flowers. Last but not least, he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

His wife, Bernice Leaphart Holloway; daughter, Pamela D. Holloway and brother, John B. Holloway, Sr. preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sisters, Margie H. Candler of Augusta, Julia (Jean) H. Lagroon (Ansel) of McCormick, and Shirley H. Baker (Bill) of Greenwood; daughter, Sandra M. McKinney; grandsons, Thomas McKinney and Clifton McKinney and four great- grandchildren, Thomas McKinney IV, Madeline McKinney, Landon McKinney and Haven Grace McKinney.

Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Lewis Donald Holloway.

