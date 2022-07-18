Donald Everett Anderson of New Port Richey, FL, died surrounded by his family at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, FL, on June 29, 2022.
He adopted several nicknames throughout his life. Growing up he was called Pete or Uncle Pete and after joining the military was known as Andy. Andy was born July 18, 1947, in Ninety Six, SC, to Frances Louise Balchin and Sanford Allen Anderson. He played trumpet in his high school band and graduated from Ninety Six High School in 1965.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in Greenwood, SC, on November 10, 1966, and faithfully served his country for over 25 years until his honorable discharge on July 31, 1992. He retired as a commanding officer AMCS (AW) of a carrier airborne early warning squadron and his decorated military service included a Navy commendation medal, Kuwait liberation medal, and two bronze stars.
He married Cathy Jo Meeks of New Albany, IN, on May 24, 1969, who gave birth to their only child, Angelique Michelle (Anderson) Farmer, while the family was stationed at Naval Air Station Alameda, CA. The family would later transfer to NAS Jacksonville, FL, where Andy served for most of his career. Andy and Cathy would eventually divorce but they rekindled a friendship prior to their deaths.
Andy was a lifelong learner and earned a diploma in biblical studies from Liberty Bible College and Seminary in Homosassa, FL, on October 30, 2009. He also served as a hospital hospice volunteer.
He is survived by his daughter Angelique Farmer (Jarrett); four grandchildren Colin Nash (Hailey), Jarrett Farmer, Jr. (Jessica), Ryan Farmer (Kayla), and Mason Farmer; and four great-grandchildren, Nolan Nash, Norah Nash, Harlow Farmer, and Colton Farmer.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Beth Weeks and Helen Kaenzig, and his special aunt Dot Hover. He had 2 special high school friends, Jimmy Cason, and Richard Shealy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David A. Anderson.
A military funeral will be held and his remains interred at Elmwood Cemetery, Ninety Six, SC, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2 p.m.
