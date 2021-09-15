Donald Eugene Wilkinson
NINETY SIX — Donald Eugene Wilkinson, 84, of Ninety Six, husband of Ruth Hayes Wilkinson, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home.
Born on February 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Roland A. and Bertha Haefeli Wilkinson. Donald was a farmer, where he formerly worked at Greenwood Dairy Farm and was a member of 2nd SC Continental Regiment. He was a member of Greenwood Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, David Wilkinson of Tyron, GA, Eva Fegarido and Robert Wilkinson, both of Sharpsburg, GA; stepchildren: Frederick Myers of Ninety Six, Rose Myers of Greenwood, Charles Myers of Ninety Six, Andrew Myers of Fort Mill and Joel Myers of Greenwood; a sister, Jeanette Reese of Coudersport, PA; fourteen grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday at Kinard United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Gladson, Rev. Alex Romanov and Rev. Arthur Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Wilkinson, Robert Wilkinson, Frederick Myers, Charles Myers, Andrew Myers and Joel Myers.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 11 a.m.-noon.
Memorials may be made to Kinard United Methodist Church, 2217 Highway 248, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.