Donald 'Don' Dudley

ABBEVILLE — Donald Campbell 'Don' Dudley, 88, of Abbeville, husband of the late Barbara Pressley Dudley, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Oaks of Greenwood. He was born in Abbeville County to the late Henry Hoyt Dudley and Dora Campbell Dudley.
Mr. Dudley proudly served his country in the United States Army. A retired building inspector for the city of Norcross, GA, he was a member of Prospect Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA. As a master craftsman, his ability to design and construct beautiful furniture and toys was widely known. Mr. Dudley's family will always cherish a wide selection of his creations.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Dudley.
Mr. Dudley is survived by his children, Keith Dudley (Karen) of Jefferson, GA, Deborah 'Debbie' Daly (Eric) of Abbeville, SC, Terri Fisher (Tom) of Anderson, SC, and Alice Eberhardt (Steve) of Abbeville, SC; two sisters, Frances Gibson and Patricia Leonard, both of Lafayette, LA, seven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Mr. Dudley's life, with military honors, will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Dudley, may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620.
