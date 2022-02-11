Donald "Chris" Moore, 50, of 307 Jackson Avenue, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Hospice House of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he is the son of Edith Davis Moore and the late David Harp Moore. He was a member of Restoration Worship Center. He was employed with Pulliam Trucking Company for over 15 years and enjoyed his personal lawn care business until his illness.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Edith Moore of Greenwood; four sons, Christopher Moore of Greenville, SC, Keionte Moore of Columbia, SC, Channin Moore and Randall Moore, both of the home; one daughter, Khadijah Moore of the home; a special daughter, Morgan Crocker of Greenwood; one brother, Danny Moore of Winston Salem, NC; two sisters, Judy (Thomas) Martin of Abbeville, SC ,and Thedith Delane Moore of Winston Salem, NC; a special great-great-niece, Kylee Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be noon on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Restoration Worship Center, conducted by Pastor Tony Foster. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.