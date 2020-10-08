Donald Cannon
Donald William Cannon, 77, of 108 Cove Road, husband of Norma Cannon, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Charles and Vivian Ferguson Cannon. He retired from Greenwood Mills and was a US Air Force veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Norma, of the home are his children, Cheryl Quarles (Bill) of Bolivar, MO, and Jeff Cannon (Beth) of Greenwood; sister, Dorothy Moon; and grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds and Michael Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce McManus.
Per his request no services are planned.
