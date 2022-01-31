Donald Anderson Kennedy Sr.
DUE WEST — Donald Anderson ‘Don’ Kennedy Sr., 94, of Due West, SC, husband of JoAnna Queen Kennedy, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Renaissance in Due West, SC. He was born in Anderson, SC, to the late A. Seldon Kennedy and Louise Guerard Kennedy.
Mr. Kennedy, a life-long resident of Due West, graduated from Erskine College in 1949, after serving in Japan with the United States Marine Corp during WWII. In 1927, A. Seldon Kennedy opened and operated Hagen & Kennedy service station in Due West, where Mr. Kennedy was employed. In the 1960’s, A. Seldon Kennedy became the sole owner of the service station and Don Kennedy was made a partner. After the death of his father in the early 1970’s, Mr. Kennedy became the owner of the service station, and the name was changed to Kennedy’s Exxon. In the 1970’s, Mr. Kennedy purchased and began operating a cattle farm. He retired from the service station after selling the business in 1988. Though he retired from the service station, Mr. Kennedy remained active in business as a cattle farmer through the 1990’s. Mr. Kennedy was an outdoorsman, spending time gardening, fishing and hunting. Along with raising cattle, the Kennedy farm had horses, pigs, goats, chickens, and rabbits. One of Mr. Kennedy’s favorite pastimes was spending time at the Kennedy family’s cabin on Lake Greenwood, SC, where he not only fished, but taught many of the Due West children to waterski. After moving to the Renaissance, Mr. Kennedy continued his love for the outdoors and gardening by maintaining the center’s azaleas and flower gardens.
Mr. Kennedy was a prominent member of Abbeville County and the Due West community. He served on the Economic Development Commission for the county and the Town Council and Volunteer Fire Department for Due West.
He was a member of Due West ARP Church, where he served in the long-time capacity as Deacon and Elder.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death his brother-in-law, Donnie Strait of Marietta, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, JoAnna Queen Kennedy, of the home; sister, Kathleen Jay Strait of Marietta, Georgia; son, Donald Anderson Kennedy, Jr. (“Andy”) and daughter-in-law, Bree Routman Kennedy, of Hilton Head Island, SC; daughter, Patricia ‘Patt” Anne Kennedy Loggins and son-in-law Michael Gene Loggins of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren: Bridget Mae Kennedy, Donald Anderson ‘Anders’ Kennedy III, Laird Sullivan Kennedy, and Elliott Louise Kennedy; and a nephew, Ross Strait.
A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Kennedy’s life was held at the Renaissance Center, Due West, SC on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Kennedy, may be sent to the Due West ARP Church, PO Box 397, Due West, SC 29639 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
