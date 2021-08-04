NINETY SIX — Giles Donald McLane, 80, formerly of Ninety Six, resident of Morningside of Greenwood, widower of Linda Joyce Beam McLane, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Born in Hattiesburg, MS, he was a son of the late Dr. Francis Clayburn McLane and Mary Bowers Kinsey McLane. He graduated from Georgia Military Academy in Atlanta, GA, and attended Mars Hill Junior College. Don retired as regional sales manager from Hanson Brick and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. He was a member of the Jaycees and volunteered for the town of Ninety Six tourism program.
Surviving are his children, Christopher McLane of Greenwood and Angela Cogburn of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Allan McLane, William McLane, Bradley Cogburn, Thomas Cogburn, Kerry Cogburn, Sara Cogburn, James Cogburn, Daniel Cogburn, Joshua Cogburn, Heather Cogburn, Timothy Cogburn, Elizabeth Cogburn, and Margaret Cogburn; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt McLane, Zoey Lindley, Lily Brinson, Sawyer Cogburn, Silas Cogburn, and Judah Goldman.
In addition to his wife Linda, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Kinsey McLane.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at Melrose Cemetery, with the Rev. Marc Vickers officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Don's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.