Don Boling

WATERLOO — Donald Bernard Boling, 87, of Ferry Landing Road, Waterloo, formerly of Incline Road, Ware Shoals, husband of Linda Ashley Boling, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home.

Born in Whitmire, SC, he was a son of the late Lawrence Wilbur and Cora Bledsoe Boling. He was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Korean War. He served as a State Trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol and later retired from Monsanto after 20 years of service. Later he served the U.S. Forestry Service in the Long Cane District.