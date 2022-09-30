Don Boling

WATERLOO — Donald Bernard Boling, 87, of Ferry Landing Road, Waterloo, formerly of Incline Road, Ware Shoals, husband of Linda Ashley Boling, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home.
Born in Whitmire, SC, he was a son of the late Lawrence Wilbur and Cora Bledsoe Boling. He was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Korean War. He served as a State Trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol and later retired from Monsanto after 20 years of service. Later he served the U.S. Forestry Service in the Long Cane District.
Surviving are his wife, Linda, of the home and a son, Richard Alan Boling of Waterloo, and two grandchildren, Ashtin Boling and Katherine Boling.
He was predeceased by a son, Donald Ashley Boling and two brothers, George Boling and Richard Boling.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, with Rev. Floyd Parker and Rev. Leon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Hodges.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 449, Ware Shoals, S. C. 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
