HENDERSONVILLE, NC — Dienette Elaine Martin Butler, age 65, passed away on January 9, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after an intense battle with leukemia. Dienette graduated from Greenwood High School in 1972, Winthrop University in 1976, and Nova Southeastern University in 1994. Dienette is survived by her loving husband William Sam Butler, whom she married in the Spring of 1999, overlooking Linville Gorge, while listening to the roaring river below. She is also survived by her daughter Tiffany Moore, son-in-law Michael Moore, stepdaughter Deborah Armfield Butler, parents Mary and Em (or Walt) Martin, brother Rusty Martin, sister-in-law Rhonda Martin, niece Shelly Eidson, and nephew Chason Martin.
Due to Covid-19, we will not be holding a public service. However, if you would like to honor Dienette, please do so by making a donation to Leukemia research at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in her name, by visiting https://www.wakehealth.edu/giving.