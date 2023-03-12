Dick Killius Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dick KilliusRichard “Dick” Waite Killius, 90, of Greenwood, widower of Faith Packard Welling Killius, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Wesley Commons.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander