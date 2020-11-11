Dianne McElrath Fleming
Dianne McElrath Fleming, 65, of Greenwood, wife of the late Russell A. Fleming, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville to the late Joe Robert and Frances Turman McElrath.
Dianne, a 1973 graduate of Abbeville High School, retired from Piedmont Cardiology in 2012. She enjoyed live music and could often be found reading a good book. Dianne was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Abbeville.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Latham (Kayla) of Greenville; brother, Robby McElrath of Abbeville; sister, Cecelia Joiner (Barry) of Greenwood; and her in-laws, Samuel and Sandra Norris Fleming, of Abbeville.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Dianne, may be sent to A Place for Us, PO Box 797, Greenwood, SC 29648.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Fleming family.