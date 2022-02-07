Dianne L. Bryan

NINETY SIX — Dianne Leagan Bryan, 68, widow of Dixon B. Bryan, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ivey Norman “Bud” Leagan and Nancy Elizabeth Smith Leagan. Dianne was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was a retired registered nurse. She was a lifetime member of the DAVA #42 and was a member and former president of Lambda Chi Nu Nursing Society.

Dianne was a faithful member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church and the Ebbie McCarthy Sunday School Class.

Dianne is survived by her children, Lee Ivey Fuller of Michigan, Daniel Miles Spivey (Sonya) of Easley, Dixon “Dickey” Bryan (Sally) and Deidra Collins, both of Greenwood; her sister, Sheila Whedbee of Modoc; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a grandson, Tyler Lee Fuller.

Services will be at noon on Wednesday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Entombment will be private.

The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Lifeline Ministries or the Humane Society of Greenwood.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

