It is with a mixture of sadness and gratefulness that we would like to announce the death of our mother, Dianna Sanders Donaldson. Dianna Sanders was born on April 12, 1953, in Greenwood, SC. A member of the class of 1971, she spent many years working in manufactories, providing for her three children. A jack of all trades, Diane was a florist, handywoman, and craftswoman extraordinaire. She was an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, member of the R&R Choir and Missionary Society, and former member of the YWA. She was also a sister of Ester Chapter 410 Order of the Eastern Star. She was the daughter of the late Lottie Harrison and Johnny Johnson and Booker T. and Annie Sanders.
Diane was preceded in Eternal Rest by her husband Ronald Donaldson, and her siblings, Ida Sanders Chenault, Bernard Sanders, and Lindell Johnson. She leaves to be comforted by her memory, her children Jakesia and Daryl Jones (Simpsonville, SC), O'Broderic Sanders and Kim Wright (Greer, SC), LaRonda Sanders-Senu (Griffin, GA), Yolanda Hill (Kentucky), and Antonieo McDuffie (Abbeville, SC). She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren—Abria Sanders, reared in the home, Tequila Cohen (Michael), Shakeji Jones, A'Daryn Jones, O'Broderic Sanders, Jr., Bryson Sanders, Camille Wright, Amorya Wright, and La Precious Sanders—and three great-grandchildren, Samajha Goodwin, Nyla Jones and Micah'us Cohen. Diane was also beloved by her step-mother Sara Johnson, her aunt Mattie (J.B.) Lukie, and her siblings Deborah Brown (Sherman), Jacqueline Harrison (Benny), Kim Cunningham (James), Connie Logan, Brenda Logan (Mark), Patrick Johnson (Andrea), Bobby Johnson, Charleen Henderson (Mark), and Mary Jackson. She was also dearly loved by her cousin, Molly Watson, and sweet friend Sabrina Robinson-Martin. We are all so grateful to have had her for 68 years.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Roger L. Rivers. Public viewing "only" will be from 1-7 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing per the family. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.