Diane Wood Rodd
Diane Wood Rodd, 64, passed away suddenly at her home in Greenwood, SC, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in New York City, Diane migrated towards the warm sun and lived fully as a Southern gal all her life. She worked and retired as a Registered Nurse, but her true vocation was her love for animals, children, crafting, and the garden masterpieces she made in every property she lived in. Di was quick with a smile, made friends easily and was generous with her time to those in need. She enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame on the TV show ‘What’s My Line’ as a doughnut baker. Diane adored community-her groups, friends, family, and her church. Diane is survived by her sister, Sue Wood, Gwinnett County Georgia, her beloved fur babies-dogs Ziva and Jailee, cats Cody and Rosie, many loving cousins and friends. We mourn the stunning loss of Diane, she was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Diane always liked a good party and now joins her parents, Gert & Jesse, precious friends Susie and Cherri, cherished aunts and uncles, all of whom went before her. Please join us at Lakeview Baptist Church, 5009 Old Laurens Rd. for a drive-in parking lot memorial service on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. The church will hand out a program to each car. We know Diane would love it if you shared a random act of kindness, as she often did, in lieu of flowers.