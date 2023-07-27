Diane Jones Wanda Rinker Jul 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane JonesDiane Jones, 65, of 526 Sumter Street, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Most read stories Two teens in custody following Greenwood bank robbery Ninety Six man faces voyeurism charge Greenwood woman faces abuse charge Greenwood man faces charges in connection to robberies Five McCormick Correctional officers indicted on drug smuggling, other charges Templeton participates in National FFA Ambassador program Lander student Walker gets involved Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office donates school supplies Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont receive lemonade stand proceeds Boys state participants speak to The Mathews Lions Club Cannabliss hosts adoption event Amateur Radio Society conducts Emergency Response Training and Blood Drive Students build storage shed at Boys & Girls Clubs