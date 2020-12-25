Diane passed peacefully at the age of 77 in her home on Sunday December 20, 2020. Diane was the loving widow of Michael Forbes who passed on April 29, 2020.
Diane was born in Detroit to the late Calvin and Veronica Callahan. In addition, she is proceeded in death by her brothers Patrick Callahan and Jimmy Callahan.
Diane is survived by her four children: Vickie Hamrick of Raleigh NC, Karen Spellman (Michael Spellman) of Raleigh NC, Michelle Wallace of Ninety-Six SC and Michael Forbes (Kristine Forbes) of Ashburnham MA. Eight Grandchildren: Michael, Luke and Rylee Wallace. Leanna and Hailey Spellman. Michael, Patrick and Benjamin Forbes. Two siblings: Michael Callahan and Terry Guirey.
Diane met the love of her life when she was in the eighth grade and they were married for over 57 years. She was a loving and devoted mother that took great pride in her family and home. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Diane enjoyed baking, cooking and collecting snow babies, teapots and cookbooks.
Diane was a genuine lady and touched many lives beyond her family. Per her request, there will not be a service. Please make donations to Hospice and Palliative care of Piedmont - www.hospicepiedmont.o