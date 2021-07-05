HODGES — Cathey Diane Scott Bunch, 72, of Ballenger Road, Hodges, wife of Michael Wayne Bunch, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Lucile Blume Scott. Diane was retired from Kemet Electronics. She loved all flowers, and enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of the home; her children, Gregory Vaughn (Tracy) of Greenwood and Amanda Belcher (Jamie) of Rockfield, KY; sisters, Elizabeth Davis of Belton, Barbara Keaton and Joe Beth Crumley, both of Anderson and Sherri Keaton ("Cotton") of Easley; a brother, Sammy Scott (Deborah) of Calhoun Falls; grandchildren, Kayla Keeler (James), Dylan Vaughn, Paige Vaughn and Baylee Jo Belcher; special friends, Wanda Wallin and Linda Kashnier and several great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the Harley Family Center.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Diane's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.