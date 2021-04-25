Diana Smith Timmerman
Diana Smith Timmerman, 80, of Isle of Palms passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, peacefully at home after a 7-month battle with cancer.
Diana was born October 24, 1940, in Greenwood, SC. She was the youngest child of the late Eugenia Keller and Daniel Smith and her siblings, the late Dorothy Boyett and the late Danny Smith.
She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1958 and Erskine College in 1961. She went to get her Master Degree of Education from the College of Charleston. She taught school for over 27 years.
Diana loved to travel, garden and spend quality time with her family and friends. She especially loved her trips to New York City and Europe, and her 31-day trip to Mexico in the MG and a 79-day camping trip across Canada and the United States with a side trip to Alaska with her husband, Harold. She traveled 31 summers to Shelter Island, NY which resulted in acquiring many new friends. She was an active member of her Bridge Club, Beachcombers Club and Seal Island Sportfishing Society. She was a member of the Isle of Palms United Methodist Church.
She and Harold moved to the Isle of Palms in 1966 with their 3 week old son Hal. She hosted an annual Thanksgiving Celebration at her home for 35 years. The last one being attended by over 165 family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold L. Timmerman Sr.; her son, Harold “Hal” L. Timmerman Jr.; her daughters, Gina T. McCants (Carl) and Dr. Tara L. Timmerman; her grandson, Tidal L. Timmerman; and granddaughters, Savannah K. McCants and Hensley K. Timmerman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Isle of Palms United Methodist Church. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Isle of Palms United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC 29451
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.