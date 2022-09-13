Diana Moore, 68, of 114 Squire Court, departed this walk of life on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Hospice House of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Callison, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Sam Hackett and the late Maggie Moore. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Laronda Moore, and a brother, Michael Hackett.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Bryant (Angela) Moore of Greenville, SC; two daughters, Tonya Barney of Columbia, SC, and Shelia Moore of Greenwood; two brothers, Sammie Hackett of Taylors, SC, and Alfred Warren of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Theresa Devlin, and Shirley Lagroone, both of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, two of which were reared in the home, Ethan Jones, and Coreyunda Moore; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.