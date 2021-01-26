Dewey Edward Rikard
SALUDA — Dewey Edward Rikard, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home.
Born in Summit, SC, he was the son of the late Cornelious and Mattie Kyzer Rikard, and husband to Jean Attaway Rikard. He was retired from Monsanto, where he worked in textiles, and a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Attaway Rikard, a daughter, Shelia Parkman (Ken) of Swansea, two sons, Duwayne “Cowboy” Rikard and Brandon Rikard (Meredith), both of Saluda, seven grandchildren, Natalie Laney (Barry), Emily Ash (Stephen), Brad Parkman, Cody Rikard (Carrie), Jackson Rikard, Inman Rikard, and Lawson Rikard, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margie Barnes of Lexington.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Rev. Lee Cothran and Rev. Larry Roland officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family asks those attending to practice social distancing and to wear masks. The family will be receiving friends at the home.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Barnabus Fund, c/o Kim Jones, 271 Ebb Mack Road, Saluda, SC 29138.
