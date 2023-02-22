Dewey Danny Brothers Wanda Rinker Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dewey Danny Brothers, 68, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Couple's journey with loss, faith Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood County deputies arrest two in car break-ins Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event