Dewayne Clark
Dewayne Clark, 61, resident of Anderson Drive, husband of Cynthia Denise “Cindy” McKendree Clark, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home.
Born August 13, 1959, in Montgomery, AL, he was a son of Eva Elizabeth Edwards Clark and the late Otis William Clark. Dewayne was a graduate of Wren High School and Clemson University. He spent 28 years working with Mohawk and most recently worked for Park Seed Company as a mechanical engineer. Dewayne enjoyed playing guitar and woodworking, was an avid golfer, held a black belt in Tang So Do and loved his Clemson Tigers.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his mother of Piedmont, are two sons, Michael Dewayne (Jahara) Clark of Honolulu, HI, and Eric Lee (Arielle) Clark of Charleston; one daughter, Michelle Denise (Mark) Davis of Greenwood; one sister, Delphine (Billy Ray) Posey of Piedmont; one brother, Glenn Clark of Belton; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Northside Baptist Church Family Life Center with Rev. Robert Emory officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
