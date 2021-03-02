HODGES — Devry Curtis Bowie, 31, of 1022 E. Grumling Road, Hodges, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Richard Bowie and Cheryl Baker Phillips (Sam). He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Hodges. Devry was a loving father and adored his daughter, Karsyn, and loved to make people laugh.
Devry is survived by his mother and stepfather of the home; his father of Greenwood; his daughter, Karsyn and her mother, Leeann Starling of Ninety Six; his grandfather, Millard Baker; aunt, Sharon Powell (Chip); and uncle, Vince Baker, both of Hodges.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Barbara Baker and great grandparents, Silas and Eula Waites, who helped raise Devry.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Charles Robertson and Rev. Joshua Timms officiating.
CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks required.
Due to safety concerns surrounding Covid, the family will not have a public visitation, but they invite you to stop by Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. to pay your respects and kindly sign the register book or you may visit Devry's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome to leave messages for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Devry Bowie's funeral expenses, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family members are at their respective homes.