Desmond Orlando Simpkins

Desmond Orlando Simpkins, 50, of 226 Simpkins Road, departed this life on July 24, 2022. He was the son of Carrie Morton Simpkins and the late Calvin David Simpkins, Sr. He was a member of the Youth Crusades Evangelistic Center (YCEC) in the Promised Land Community.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. James Alice Gaskin officiating.

