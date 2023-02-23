Derrick Tyrone Irvin Wanda Rinker Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Derrick Tyrone IrvinDerrick Tyrone Irvin, 55, of 335 Park Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper Greenwood man sues SCDOT, others after I-85 crash Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Abbeville might dedicate park for city council member Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event