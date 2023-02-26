Derrick Tyrone Irvin

Derrick Tyrone Irvin, 55, of 335 Park Avenue, transitioned from earth to heaven on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina he was the son of the late Leroy and Virginia Evans. At an early age he joined Macedonia Baptist church and was currently a member of Welfare Baptist Church and was employed by Capsugel until his health declined.

