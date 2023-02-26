Derrick Tyrone Irvin, 55, of 335 Park Avenue, transitioned from earth to heaven on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina he was the son of the late Leroy and Virginia Evans. At an early age he joined Macedonia Baptist church and was currently a member of Welfare Baptist Church and was employed by Capsugel until his health declined.
He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Derrick Irvin Jr. of Greenwood, SC; DeVasie Irvin, and DeMereias Irvin both of High Point, NC, and Aaron Williams of Greenwood; three daughters, Sontee Irvin of Greenwood, SC, Andrea Marshall of Simpsonville, SC, and Amber Williams of Greenwood, SC; three brothers, Rufus (Tina) Irvin of Topeka, KS, Tony (Tracy) Irvin, and Jeffery (Ernestine) Logan both of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Cynthia (Gregory) Anderson, and Audrey Irvin both of Greenwood, SC, Sonja (Rodrick) Cummings Sr. of Woodruff, SC, Ingrid (Danny) Crawford of Moore, SC, and Gwendolyn Fowler of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 12:00 noon, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Ankoma D. Anderson, Sr. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family will be at the home of a sister Cynthia and Gregory Anderson, 307 Beechwood Circle, Greenwood, South Carolina. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.