SIMPSONVILLE — Derrick Eugene Harris, 56, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on May 8, 2021. He was the son of the late James Henry and Maude Lue Harris, born in Saluda, SC, on November 5, 1964. Derrick was raised in Ninety Six with nine of his brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind his siblings: Ida Livingston (Robert), Gloria Dendy (John), Eric Lee Harris, Richard Jerome Harris, Linda Annette Wright (Bruce), and Charles Harris (Kimberly). Derrick also leaves behind three beloved nieces: Twinetta Adams, Valerie Carter, Cassandra Jones, and two nephews Richard Jermaine Harris and the late Jerome Harris who were all raised in the home with him; and one stepdaughter, Deshonda Lyons from his marriage to Monica Lyons. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by six siblings, Bessie Bell Harris, James Henry Harris Jr, Joe Earl Harris, Johnny Edward Harris, Theodore Harris, and Larry Harris.
Derrick graduated from Lander University with a Bachelors degree in Psychology. He worked for ANMED Health for a number of years after he graduated. Afterward, he was able to use his knowledge in the legal field to work as a Real Estate Abstractor. He also has many years as an associate with Babies R Us and other retail companies. He enjoyed running, reading, water skiing, vacationing in different places, and cruising. He may have left this earth but he will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends.