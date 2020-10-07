Greenwood, SC- Derrick Lamont Burton "Weeman", 47, of 205 Posey Street passed in peace Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC he is the son of Oscar Louis Burton and the late Matilda Ann Robinson Burton. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jim Burton, Pecole Collins Burton, and Boyce "Fly" McKee, Matilda "Tilda" Williams and James Paul Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories his father Oscar L. Burton of Greenwood; two sons, Derrius Javon Burton and Derryon Jamarie Burton both of Greenwood; two sisters, Sonja Burton Mosley and Deresa Lashun Burton both of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of his father, 134 Russell Street, Greenwood, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.