Derotha Elizabeth Tompkins Holloway was born on February 7, 1936, to the late Fannie Mae Harrison Tompkins and Joseph Tompkins, Sr., in Plum Branch, South Carolina. She grew up in Plum Branch and attended the schools in McCormick County, SC.
Derotha received her undergraduate degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Benedict College in Columbia, SC. She earned her Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO, and began doctoral degree studies at Miami University in Oxford, OH. Derotha retired from the McCormick County Public School District after nearly 40 years of dedicated service as classroom teacher of chemistry and mathematics, and Program Coordinator for the HOPE Program. Her expertise and love of teaching deeply touched the lives of students who entered her classroom.
Derotha accepted Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC, where she served as Church Clerk. Her religious service continued as she dutifully served as First Lady of The First Baptist Church (Lincolnton, GA), The Rock Hill Baptist Church (Saluda, SC), and The Shaws Creek Baptist Church (Trenton, SC). Derotha will be remembered for her welcoming smile and genteel nature that enraptured all with whom she interacted.
Derotha was joined in holy matrimony to Reverend R.C. Holloway, and they made their home and raised their family in Plum Branch, SC.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, three sisters, and four brothers. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory: her husband, Reverend R.C. Holloway, Plum Branch, SC; her daughter, Sharon D. Holloway, Augusta, GA; her brother raised as her son, Larry (Melanie) Tompkins, Greenwood, SC; her niece raised as her daughter, Sallie M. Tompkins, Atlanta, GA; her brother, James (Carolyn) Tompkins, Plum Branch, SC; her mother-in-law, Catherine C. Holloway, Laurens, SC; her brother-in-law, George (Colletta) Holloway, Waterloo, SC; and two nieces raised as her precious granddaughters, Kiara and Brianna Tompkins (Greenwood, SC). She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever treasure her memory.
Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel. Burial will follow after the service. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday February 14, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church. The family is at the home 250 Serpentine Drive, Plum Branch, SC. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holloway family.