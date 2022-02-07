Derek L. Arnold

DUNCAN — Derek L. Arnold, 51, of 920 Mary Grace Lane, husband of Angelika Mayer Arnold, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he is the son of Jimmie Arnold and Mary Jackson Arnold. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Ministries/Trinity UMC and he is preceded in death by a son, Demontre Arnold.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Jimmie, and Mary Arnold both of Hodges, SC; his loving wife Angelika Arnold of the home; one daughter, My’Kia Arnold of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Ronald (Susan) Holloway of Greenwood, SC, and Jamie Arnold of Columbia, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services are private. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday February 8, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of his parents, Jimmie, and Mary Arnold, 3014 Ridge Road, Hodges, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

