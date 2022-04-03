Dennis Ronald Whitt, 80, resident of Dorsey Court, widower of Judy Evans Whitt, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born January 3, 1942, in Seneca, he was a son of the late Frank and Mildred McKee Whitt. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, served in the US Army Reserve and was the retired owner/operator of Classic (Southern) Lifestyles Mobile Homes.
A member of Rice Baptist Church, he was also an avid golfer, playing at Star Fort Golf Club and previously at Hunters Creek Golf Club.
Surviving are two sons, Craig and wife Lisa Whitt of Abbeville and Kyle and wife Jody Yates of Greenwood; two daughters, Denise and husband Ed Moncrief of Atlanta, and Toya Davis of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Whitt, Caroline Whitt, Keri (Brandon) Patrick, Whitt (Jordan) Shealy, Phillip Shealy, Logan Yates, Kyla Yates and Candace Davis; and a great-grandson, Caleb Patrick.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Donnie Whitt and Jerry Whitt.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Entombment will be the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Wilson, Gary Odom, Charlton "Muff" Moore, Mike Cain, Chris Clem and Tom Taylor.
Honorary escort will be all his golfing buddies from Hunters Creek and Star Fort, The Dixie Drive In Coffee Crew and the Mathews Memories Reunion along with Ray Crowe and Bobo Kellum.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 Monday evening.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 W. Park Blvd, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.