Dennis Ronald Whitt, 80, resident of Dorsey Court, widower of Judy Evans Whitt, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born January 3, 1942, in Seneca, he was a son of the late Frank and Mildred McKee Whitt. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, served in the US Army Reserve and was the retired owner/operator of Classic (Southern) Lifestyles Mobile Homes.

A member of Rice Baptist Church, he was also an avid golfer, playing at Star Fort Golf Club and previously at Hunters Creek Golf Club.

Surviving are two sons, Craig and wife Lisa Whitt of Abbeville and Kyle and wife Jody Yates of Greenwood; two daughters, Denise and husband Ed Moncrief of Atlanta, and Toya Davis of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Whitt, Caroline Whitt, Keri (Brandon) Patrick, Whitt (Jordan) Shealy, Phillip Shealy, Logan Yates, Kyla Yates and Candace Davis; and a great-grandson, Caleb Patrick.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Donnie Whitt and Jerry Whitt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Entombment will be the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Wilson, Gary Odom, Charlton "Muff" Moore, Mike Cain, Chris Clem and Tom Taylor.

Honorary escort will be all his golfing buddies from Hunters Creek and Star Fort, The Dixie Drive In Coffee Crew and the Mathews Memories Reunion along with Ray Crowe and Bobo Kellum.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 Monday evening.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 W. Park Blvd, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

