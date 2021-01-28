Dennis Oliver Driggers
Dennis Oliver Driggers, 73, resident of 1719 Marshall Road, husband of Janice “Jan” Christian Driggers, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Born July 25, 1947, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Oliver “Blackie”, and Mary Claire “Pig” Alewine Driggers. A 1965 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Dennis was retired from the City of Elberton, and was previously employed with the Commissioners of Public Works of Greenwood.
A member of West Side Baptist Church, he was currently attending Greenwood Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 42 years are a son, William Christopher “Chris” Driggers and wife Linda Ann of Easley; two sisters, Dorothy and husband, Hank Stevens of Hilton Head, and Bridges and husband, James Poston of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Taylor and husband Andrew Price of Pelzer and William Christopher “CJ” Driggers, Jr. of Easley; various nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, January 31 at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Archie Moore officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 1414 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Driggers family with arrangements.