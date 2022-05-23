Dennis Michael Judge

Dennis Michael Judge, 72, resident of Burnham Court, husband of Susan Louise Brown Judge, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 6, 1950, Olean, NY, a son of the late Anna Louise Carlson and Christopher Michael Judge. He retired from Packaging Corporation of America.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a brother, Christopher Judge and wife Sharon of Pewee Valley, KY; and a sister, Betty Anderson and husband Ron of Conneaut, OH.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Megan Alcala.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4th at Rock Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church Building Fund 122 Rock Church Road NW. Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www. Blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Judge family.

