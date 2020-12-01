Dennis Easley
Sergeant First Class Dennis Easley, 69, husband of Sandra T. Easley, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late John “PeeWee” Easley and Mary Helen Elam Easley. Dennis attended Greenwood County Schools and was a graduate of Brewer High School and also Piedmont Technical College, with a degree in Criminal Justice. He served 26 1/2 years in the military, later retiring from the 371st CML Co.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kenneth Edwin Easley, a sister, Vicki Moore and a brother Johnathan Johnson.
He was a member and affiliated with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 31 years of the home; five daughters, India Kwanita (Lillian) Easley of Greenwood, SC, Sonja Renee (Mike) Boyd of Greenville, SC, Andrea Yvette (Emil) Belcher of Greenwood, SC, Erika (Cedric) Emerson of Charlotte, NC, and LaTia Easley of Irmo, SC; one son, Dennis Brentley Easley of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren, Zoe Abigail Easley, Jamar Easley, Asia Easley, Ian Boyd, Josiah Boyd, Riyadh Easley, D’Junius Bethea, Demari Belcher, Javen Belcher, Nia Talbert, Makayla Emerson, Gabrielle Emerson; and four great-grandchildren, two brothers, John Edwin (Evelyn) Easley of Greenwood, SC, Randy Eric (Faye) Easley of Anchorage, Alaska; one sister, Tammy (Keith) Dunlap of Greenwood, SC; one brother in law, James D. (Karen) Tennant of Greenwood, SC; three very close friends, James Hubert Brown, Spencer Christie, and Dempster Philips; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.