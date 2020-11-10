Dennis Beauford
WATERLOO — Roderick Dennis Beauford, 76, of Hill Drive, Waterloo, widower of Pamela Collins Beauford, died Monday, November 9, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late George Beauford Jr., and Vera Inez Bridges Beauford. Dennis was a former resource officer at Brewer Middle School and deputy with Greenwood County Sheriffs Department. He enjoyed playing golf and helping with the Boy Scouts. Dennis was a faithful member of Panola United Methodist Church, where he was a deacon, lay speaker, in the choir, took mission trips and helped with disaster relief.
Surviving are his daughter, Emily Johanna Russell (Scott) of Clinton, TN; son-in-law, Tony Kegley of Oliver Springs, TN;; three grandchildren, Stephen Dennis Beauford of Johnson City, TN, Samantha Ann Russell of Alcoa, TN, and Kirsten AnnaBeth Kegley of Oliver Springs, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey Kelley, Evan Kelley, and Elycia Rhea Beauford.
Services will be held at noon on Friday at Panola United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk and Rev. Michael Evans officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tony Kegley, Scott Russell, Stephen Beauford, Corey Kelley, Ethan Wright and Dea Garner.
The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, PO Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.