LEXINGTON --  Denise “Renae” Smith, 66, of Lexington, SC, wife of Stanley L. Smith, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Mary Frances Robinson Kidd and the late Ray Kidd. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, retired from Lexington Medical Center, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lexington.

Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Stephanie Derr of Lexington and Holly Love (Justin) of Lexington; a grandson, Jackson Love and granddaughters, Morgan Derr, Hannah Love, and Rossie Caroline Love; a sister, Sandra Lynn Gosnell (Larry) and a nephew, Ross Doolittle (Crystal).

Visitation will be at Barr-Price Funeral Home of Lexington from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. The service will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.barr-price.com Denise "Renae" Smith.

